Chelsea sign Drinkwater from Leicester

Drinkwater, who came through Manchester United’s youth-system, won three England caps since making his international debut in March 2016.

Leicester City's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater speaks during a press conference at The King Power stadium in Leicester, central England on 13 March, 2017. Picture: AFP.
Leicester City's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater speaks during a press conference at The King Power stadium in Leicester, central England on 13 March, 2017. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

LONDON – Chelsea have signed midfielder Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions said on Friday.

The 27-year-old England international made 35 appearances in Leicester’s 2015-16 title-winning campaign alongside N’Golo Kante, who joined Chelsea last July.

“I’m delighted to be a Chelsea player and can’t wait to get started,” Drinkwater said in a statement.

“It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies.”

Drinkwater, who came through Manchester United’s youth-system, won three England caps since making his international debut in March 2016.

He is Chelsea’s sixth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Davide Zappacosta, who also signed on the transfer deadline day.

