Brown instructs Eskom to submit particular documents regarding Trillian ties
Brown has now given the board until the end of business on Friday, saying she also wants particular documents about the utility’s business with Trillian.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has been instructed to not only submit a report about its relationship with Gupta-linked company Trillian, but Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown also wants particular documents about its business with the firm.
The utility was initially supposed to submit this report on Thursday but the minister extended the deadline, saying she wanted additional information.
Eskom claimed in June that transactions between Trillian and consultancy firm McKinsey were all above board but this week it emerged that New York-based company Oliver Wyman had in fact red flagged these payments and recommended a legal review.
Eyewitness News understands that Eskom’s board wasn't ready to submit its report to the minister on Thursday afternoon, and later Brown issues a statement extending the 48-hour deadline she had given them on Tuesday.
She will also seek an urgent opinion on the report from a senior advocate before deciding what, if any, action should be taken.
On Tuesday, Eskom’s board held a meeting to discuss the recent revelations about its business with Trillian, saying charges will be laid against those responsible once the facts have been confirmed.
