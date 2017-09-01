Popular Topics
Bell Pottinger appeals finding on stirring racial divisions in SA

A UK body ruled in favour of a DA claim that Bell Pottinger had stoked racial hatred in South Africa using the term white monopoly capital to stir up racial hatred.

Picture: @BellPottinger/Twitter
Picture: @BellPottinger/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that London-based PR firm Bell Pottinger has filed an appeal against a finding that it attempted to stir racial divisions in South Africa.

The party approached the United Kingdom’s Public Relations And Communications Association (PRCA) to uphold a complaint against the agency.

The association then ruled against Bell Pottinger.

The DA claimed that Bell Pottinger had stoked racial hatred in the country using the term 'white monopoly capital' to stir up racial hatred. It says this was part of work conducted for the Gupta family.

The PRCA board of management will now meet on Monday to consider the appeal and will issue its final ruling the following day.

The DA wants Bell Pottinger to also disclose the details of its account with the Gupta family, along with contacts and money paid.

The party says it looks forward to the outcome of the ruling and trusts the association will make the right decision in holding Bell Pottinger to account.

The Gupta family has denied using the company to sow racial divisions.

Timeline

More in Local

