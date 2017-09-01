Pravin Gordhan’s people at Treasury targeted?

While the DA says that key people are being removed, the Treasury has denied any sinister motives.

JOHANNESBURG - Three key staff members have been removed from their posts at the Treasury in a move slammed by the opposition as part of a move to sideline those who worked under former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Reports say they include acting chief procurement officer Schalk Human, who has been replaced by Willie Mathebula.

Treasury says he was in an acting position and has simply been replaced.

The Democratic Alliances (DA)’s David Maynier says Human held a key position.

“It’s a shocking decision because Human was one of the key soldiers in the fight against state capture in South Africa.”

It’s understood Human worked closely with state-owned entities, including South African Airways.

Other employees affected include Lindy Bodewig, who has been replaced as acting head of the integrated financial management system project, while Jayce Nair has been removed as acting accountant-general.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)