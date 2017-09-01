Almost R300m to be pumped into WC drought relief programme
Premier Helen Zille on Thursday gave an update on efforts undertaken so far by authorities to avoid Day Zero when taps will run dry.
CAPE TOWN – Almost R300 million is going to be pumped into the Western Cape’s Drought Relief programme.
This includes more than R70 million from the national government.
She’s reiterated work has already started on priority projects such as desalination plants.
“If those plans are implemented, we won’t run out of water. Part of that plan is [to] demand side management which means that every individual takes responsibility for looking after our water resources. We have a comprehensive plan.”
