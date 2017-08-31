Zuma: Myeni can't be blamed for SAA's problems
President Zuma says that a decision has been taken to recapitalise the airline and that an announcement will be made soon.
CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni cannot be blamed for all the problems experienced at the airline.
He was responding to questions in the National Assembly from Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on the SABC and SAA.
Zuma says that a decision has been taken to recapitalise the airline and that an announcement will be made soon.
Asked why it has taken so long to sign a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the public broadcaster, Zuma said the application had to be submitted correctly, and that he had now approved it.
The DA's Mmusi Maimane used the occasion to ask whether the president would also remove the SAA board.
But Zuma maintained the airline has never been successful.
“This company has never been on top of the world.”
#ZumaQnA Zuma:SAA has never been on top of the world, always had problems long before the people working their— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2017
now, came in. RE
#ZumaQnA Zuma: One person can't be blamed for all the problems at SAA. A decision has been taken to recapitalise the airline. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2017
#ZumaQnA Tlouamma: When are you firing Minister Faith Muthambi? Zuma: I am not firing Faith Muthambi. RE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2017
AgangSA’s Andries Tloumma said it appeared the President always surrounded himself with incompetent people and wanted to know when he was firing Minister Faith Muthambi.
"I’m not firing Minister Muthambi, I’ve not taken that decision."
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Tensions flare in Parly as Zuma accused of failing to give straight answers
-
Zuma: I wasn't involved in Grace Mugabe immunity process
-
WC DA leader Madikizela 'shocked' by backlash over birthday bash
-
Brown extends deadline for Eskom to explain Trillian relationship
-
Manuel, Moleketi not sure what information Hawks need
-
Zille: Western Cape will not run out of water
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.