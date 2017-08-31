Zuma: Myeni can't be blamed for SAA's problems

President Zuma says that a decision has been taken to recapitalise the airline and that an announcement will be made soon.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni cannot be blamed for all the problems experienced at the airline.

He was responding to questions in the National Assembly from Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on the SABC and SAA.

Zuma says that a decision has been taken to recapitalise the airline and that an announcement will be made soon.

Asked why it has taken so long to sign a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the public broadcaster, Zuma said the application had to be submitted correctly, and that he had now approved it.

The DA's Mmusi Maimane used the occasion to ask whether the president would also remove the SAA board.

But Zuma maintained the airline has never been successful.

“This company has never been on top of the world.”

AgangSA’s Andries Tloumma said it appeared the President always surrounded himself with incompetent people and wanted to know when he was firing Minister Faith Muthambi.

"I’m not firing Minister Muthambi, I’ve not taken that decision."

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)