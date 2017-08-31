WC DA leader Madikizela 'shocked' by backlash over birthday bash

It was reported that a committee will probe the birthday bash which was held at the exclusive One and Only Hotel in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he's shocked at the backlash he's received over a birthday party.

Madikizela held a press briefing earlier on Thursday amid an investigation into a party thrown for him in Cape Town in March.

A few weeks ago, the Sunday Times reported that the provincial legislature's conduct committee will probe the birthday bash which was held at the exclusive One and Only Hotel in Cape Town.

One of the guests at the party was reportedly a building contractor who Madikizela's provincial Human Settlements Department has hired for work before.

But Madikizela says that the pre-birthday party was a surprise and that there was no wrongdoing on his part.

He says that the Public Protector's office is also investigating the matter.

“I had no way of foreseeing that a simple birthday party would be turned into a something that it’s definitely not. I think what is important to know is that I will subject myself to any further investigation.”