WC DA leader Madikizela 'shocked' by backlash over birthday bash
It was reported that a committee will probe the birthday bash which was held at the exclusive One and Only Hotel in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Acting Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he's shocked at the backlash he's received over a birthday party.
Madikizela held a press briefing earlier on Thursday amid an investigation into a party thrown for him in Cape Town in March.
A few weeks ago, the Sunday Times reported that the provincial legislature's conduct committee will probe the birthday bash which was held at the exclusive One and Only Hotel in Cape Town.
One of the guests at the party was reportedly a building contractor who Madikizela's provincial Human Settlements Department has hired for work before.
But Madikizela says that the pre-birthday party was a surprise and that there was no wrongdoing on his part.
He says that the Public Protector's office is also investigating the matter.
“I had no way of foreseeing that a simple birthday party would be turned into a something that it’s definitely not. I think what is important to know is that I will subject myself to any further investigation.”
More in Local
-
Tensions flare in Parly as Zuma accused of failing to give straight answers
-
Zuma: I wasn't involved in Grace Mugabe immunity process
-
Zuma: Myeni can't be blamed for SAA's problems
-
Brown extends deadline for Eskom to explain Trillian relationship
-
Manuel, Moleketi not sure what information Hawks need
-
Zille: Western Cape will not run out of water
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.