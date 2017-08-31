Struggle stalwarts don’t fear retribution over Robben Island tour with EFF

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation arranged for the EFF leadership to visit Robben Island on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Struggle stalwarts Barbara Hogan and Kgalema Motlanthe say they don’t fear retribution from the African National Congress (ANC) for their involvement in a Robben Island tour with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

This was in honour of the late Kathrada’s wish to take opposition parties on a tour of the prison.

When asked whether they feared any criticism from the ANC for going on a tour with the EFF on Robben Island, former president Motlanthe gave a crystal clear answer.

“I have no fear whatsoever.”

#EFFOnRobbenIsland Hogan says It was her first time back on the island since Kathrada's death.She says EFF showed respect.@MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/CIybPLe6DG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2017

Ahmed Kathrada’s widow Barbara Hogan says they have the right to have their own ideas without fear of persecution.

“No one should be persecuted for trying to improve the lot of South Africans. And from whatever court they come from, people cannot be persecuted for that. We’re not a liberation movement that says 'we are the liberation movement no one else can liberate'. No”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is also planning to host the Democratic Alliance on the island later this year.

