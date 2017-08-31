Struggle stalwarts don’t fear retribution over Robben Island tour with EFF
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation arranged for the EFF leadership to visit Robben Island on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Struggle stalwarts Barbara Hogan and Kgalema Motlanthe say they don’t fear retribution from the African National Congress (ANC) for their involvement in a Robben Island tour with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation arranged for the EFF leadership to visit Robben Island on Wednesday.
This was in honour of the late Kathrada’s wish to take opposition parties on a tour of the prison.
When asked whether they feared any criticism from the ANC for going on a tour with the EFF on Robben Island, former president Motlanthe gave a crystal clear answer.
“I have no fear whatsoever.”
#EFFOnRobbenIsland Hogan says It was her first time back on the island since Kathrada's death.She says EFF showed respect.@MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/CIybPLe6DG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2017
Ahmed Kathrada’s widow Barbara Hogan says they have the right to have their own ideas without fear of persecution.
“No one should be persecuted for trying to improve the lot of South Africans. And from whatever court they come from, people cannot be persecuted for that. We’re not a liberation movement that says 'we are the liberation movement no one else can liberate'. No”
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is also planning to host the Democratic Alliance on the island later this year.
WATCH: EFF visits Robben Island in honour of Ahmed Kathrada
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] Zodwa Wabantu reportedly banned from Zimbabwe
-
SIU to investigate WSU student after R14m bungle
-
Interviews for SABC board continue in Parliament
-
Zille: WC needs more money to offset drought impact
-
DA’s motion to have Parly dissolved to be debated on Tuesday
-
[WATCH LIVE] SABC board interviews continue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.