Struggle stalwarts don’t fear retribution over Robben Island tour with EFF

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation arranged for the EFF leadership to visit Robben Island on Wednesday.

Struggle Veteran, Barbara Hogan, Former President Kgalema Motlanthe and EFF Leader, Julius Malema addressed the media following a tour of Robben Island. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Struggle Veteran, Barbara Hogan, Former President Kgalema Motlanthe and EFF Leader, Julius Malema addressed the media following a tour of Robben Island. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Struggle stalwarts Barbara Hogan and Kgalema Motlanthe say they don’t fear retribution from the African National Congress (ANC) for their involvement in a Robben Island tour with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation arranged for the EFF leadership to visit Robben Island on Wednesday.

This was in honour of the late Kathrada’s wish to take opposition parties on a tour of the prison.

When asked whether they feared any criticism from the ANC for going on a tour with the EFF on Robben Island, former president Motlanthe gave a crystal clear answer.

“I have no fear whatsoever.”

Ahmed Kathrada’s widow Barbara Hogan says they have the right to have their own ideas without fear of persecution.

“No one should be persecuted for trying to improve the lot of South Africans. And from whatever court they come from, people cannot be persecuted for that. We’re not a liberation movement that says 'we are the liberation movement no one else can liberate'. No”

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is also planning to host the Democratic Alliance on the island later this year.

WATCH: EFF visits Robben Island in honour of Ahmed Kathrada

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

