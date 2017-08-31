SABC board candidate grilled over Muthambi bribe attempt
Nomvuyiso Batyi was asked about allegations that former Communications Minister Faith Muthambi tried to bribe her when she was an Icasa councillor in December 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians have questioned a former Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) councillor on allegations that Minister Faith Muthambi tried to influence the awarding of a licence to a Gupta-owned broadcasting company.
The issue arose during Nomvuyiso Batyi’s interview for a position on the SABC board at Parliament on Thursday.
It’s been reported the former communications minister offered Batyi the job of Icasa chairperson if she approved the license.
Batyi was asked about allegations that Muthambi tried to bribe her when she was an Icasa councillor in December 2015.
“Where I received the letter, as I still state, I had no condition attached to the letter. But because it was December, and at that time I didn’t even know who was bidding for the Icasa license.”
Batyi told MPs that although she initiated legal action against the minister for rescinding the job offer, she dropped the civil case because it would be too costly.
Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications is searching for 12 qualified people to serve on the SABC board.
MPs are looking for people with the right expertise, but also want bold, independent-minded board members who will stand their ground against powerful executive directors and undue political influence.
#SABC Batyi says the letter of appointment had no condition attached. But Batyi didn't approve the licence, and she was never appointed. RE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2017
#SABC Batyi says the letter of appointment had no condition attached. But Batyi didn't approve the licence, and she was never appointed. RE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2017
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Zuma faces grilling in Parliament
-
Education Dept probing claims teachers impregnating teens at Kuruman school
-
Cosatu announces mass strike against state capture
-
[LISTEN] Hawks not gunning for Pravin Gordhan
-
[WATCH] Hlaudi Motsoeneng 'still alive and kicking, powerful and decisive'
-
WSU student financial aid bungle ‘dubious & unacceptable’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.