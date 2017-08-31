Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Liverpool from Arsenal

The 24-year-old, currently on England duty, has signed a long-term contract, according to Liverpool’s website.

LONDON - Liverpool have completed the signing of Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Merseyside club said on Thursday, for a fee reported to be around £40 million.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 132 Premier League appearances for Arsenal during six years with the club.

He is Liverpool’s fourth signing of the transfer window.