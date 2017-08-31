Over 1,600 interested parties for CT water augmentation tenders

The City of Cape Town hopes that the projects can supply the city with 500 million liters of non-surface water per day.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has announced that more than 1,600 interested parties downloaded tender specifications related to various water augmentation schemes.

The first tender issued pertains to land-based salt water reverse osmosis desalination plants.

The city's Chief Resilience Officer Craig Kesson said: “We’ve been careful to look at potential sites where multiple communities across Cape Town can help to share the load of the absolutely vital intervention.”

Earlier this month, Mayor Patricia de Lille warned residents that if they continue to use water at the current rate, the city will run out by December.

The city has a water consumption target of 500 million litres a day, which is being exceeded by 129 million litres.

De Lille told a full council meeting that the city can longer rely on rainfall for its water supply, with a warm, harsh summer expected this year.

Besides the installation of water management devices, the city is also restricting water through large scale pressure reduction.

De Lille says if residents stick to the 500 million litres daily target, the current available water in the city's dams, will last until March.

But many residents are ignoring the city's appeal.

“If we continue to use more water than 600 million litres of water a day, day zero will arrive in December.”

The city has issued a tender for its first desalination plant to augment water supply.

Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.