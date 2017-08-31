Nkosi-Malobane reaches agreement with feuding taxi associations

A new taxi rank in Vlakfontein in southern Johannesburg has sparked fresh clashes between taxi operators.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says the rival Lawley and Ennerdale taxi associations have agreed to stop fighting over routes after one person was killed.

A new taxi rank in Vlakfontein in southern Johannesburg has sparked fresh clashes between taxi operators.

It’s alleged that a gang of armed men travelling in four cars shot a taxi driver and wounded another on Tuesday.

Nkosi-Malobane says they hope the violence will now end.

“We have agreed in a meeting on Wednesday that once they sign the agreement of core existing in those routes for now, but not in the destination, will then make an advertisement and invite people to bid for the destination called Mall of the South.”

Nkosi-Malobane threatened to close the Vlakfontein route if taxi associations operating there don’t agree to an immediate peace.

On Wednesday the deputy minister said the department was ready to enforce certain limitations on the associations as it did with some Soweto routes a few weeks ago if they don’t sign the agreement.

“We don’t want to do what we did with WATA and Nanduwe [associations in Soweto] because we can do it. I’m sure you know that the law allows us to save you and show you that we love you.”

The agreement requires taxi associations to remove their private armed security from taxi ranks and keep to their routes.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)