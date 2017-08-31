[LISTEN] Zodwa Wabantu reportedly banned from Zimbabwe

Radio 702 | It has been reported that Zimbabwe banned the dancer from performing the Harare International Carnival, arguing that she dresses scantily.

JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa talks to controversial dancer Zodwa Wabantu after she was reportedly banned from Zimbabwe.

It has been reported that Zimbabwe banned her from performing at the Harare International Carnival arguing that she dresses scantily and may be a lesbian. In Zimbabwe same-sex activity is illegal.



However, Zodwa says her controversial image is just who she is.

For more information listen to the audio above.