[LISTEN] MEC threatens to close Vlakfontein route over taxi violence

| A gunfight broke out on Tuesday between the Ennerdale and Lawley associations over the Vlakfontein route.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has threatened to close the Vlakfontein route, south of Johannesburg, if taxi associations operating there don’t agree to an immediate peace.

A gunfight broke out on Tuesday between the Ennerdale and Lawley associations over the Vlakfontein route.

One person was killed while another is in a critical condition.

MEC Nkosi-Malobane said the department was ready to enforce certain limitations on the associations as it did with some Soweto routes a few weeks ago, if they didn't sign the agreement.

The agreement requires taxi associations to remove their private armed security from taxi ranks and keep to their routes.

Listen to the audio for more information.

