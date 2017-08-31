[LISTEN] MEC threatens to close Vlakfontein route over taxi violence

Radio 702 | A gunfight broke out on Tuesday between the Ennerdale and Lawley associations over the Vlakfontein route.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has threatened to close the Vlakfontein route, south of Johannesburg, if taxi associations operating there don’t agree to an immediate peace.

One person was killed while another is in a critical condition.

MEC Nkosi-Malobane said the department was ready to enforce certain limitations on the associations as it did with some Soweto routes a few weeks ago, if they didn't sign the agreement.

The agreement requires taxi associations to remove their private armed security from taxi ranks and keep to their routes.

