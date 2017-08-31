Learners involved in bullying incident in Athlone yet to be identified

CAPE TOWN – Learners involved in a bullying incident in Athlone have yet to be identified. Video footage of the attack on a 15-year-old girl has surfaced.

It shows a group of pupils allegedly from Ned Doman High School kicking the teen as she lies in a road protecting her head.

The Education MEC’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says the bullies can’t be clearly identified from the footage.

“The school may apply a precautionary suspension to the victim, the perpetrator or both to allow for the matter to be dealt with without intimidation or fear. The school has a school counsellor and counselling will be provided as required.

“The principal also reportedly informed the victim’s family to lay criminal charges against the alleged perpetrators.”

Police have confirmed an assault case has been opened.