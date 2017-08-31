Learners involved in bullying incident in Athlone yet to be identified
The Education MEC’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says the bullies can’t be clearly identified from the video footage.
CAPE TOWN – Learners involved in a bullying incident in Athlone have yet to be identified. Video footage of the attack on a 15-year-old girl has surfaced.
It shows a group of pupils allegedly from Ned Doman High School kicking the teen as she lies in a road protecting her head.
The Education MEC’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says the bullies can’t be clearly identified from the footage.
“The school may apply a precautionary suspension to the victim, the perpetrator or both to allow for the matter to be dealt with without intimidation or fear. The school has a school counsellor and counselling will be provided as required.
“The principal also reportedly informed the victim’s family to lay criminal charges against the alleged perpetrators.”
Police have confirmed an assault case has been opened.
More in Local
-
‘Bohlale Mokoena’s death was traumatic for everyone’
-
NPA: Manuel & Moleketi's Hawks subpoena doesn’t mean arrest is imminent
-
'Govt's 3 airlines can be profitable if managed better'
-
Hawks lack political will to probe #GuptaLeaks?
-
On Diana's 20th death anniversary, Debra Patta recalls covering the event
-
Agriculture Dept urges caution on vaccination against avian flu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.