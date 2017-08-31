Hichilema: SA can help bring about change in Zambia

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is visiting South Africa to celebrate his release from prison after three months.

CAPE TOWN - Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says while he does not fear for his life, ordinary people should not have to be subjected to human rights violations in his country.

Hichilema is on a three-day visit to the country and says that there's a lot that South Africans can do to restore human rights in Zambia.

He will be attending President Jacob Zuma's question time in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

He is still facing treason related charges.

The Zambian opposition leader says that there's been a total breakdown of the rule of law in Zambia.

Hichilema says South Africa, as Zambia's largest trading partner, can bring about change in that country.

He says that if neighbouring countries don't speak out about human rights violations, the same could happen to them.