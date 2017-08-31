Hawks lack political will to probe #GuptaLeaks?

ANC MP Derek Hanekom was among the parliamentarians who questioned the lack of progress in investigating allegations against the politically well-connected family.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Hawks Head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has told MPs the crime-fighting unit is not instructed by anybody on who to investigate or not.

Matakata faced suggestions from MPs and Treasury official Ismail Momoniat on Wednesday that inaction on the revelations contained in the leaked Gupta emails is because the Hawks lack the political will to do so.

Parliament’s finance, police, trade and industry and mineral resources committees met jointly on Wednesday to hear from the Hawks, the Reserve Bank, South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the Financial Intelligence Centre on what’s being done to stem the billions of rands believed to be flowing illegally out of the country.

African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarian Derek Hanekom was among the MPs to question the lack of progress in investigating allegations against the politically well-connected family.

Hanekom, the former tourism minister, is facing possible disciplinary action by the ANC after making it clear he’d vote with his conscience in the Motion of No Confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Matakata says investigations are underway, including into the R182 million for a now-derelict free state dairy farm, of which R30 million allegedly paid for the Gupta family wedding at Sun City in 2013.

Hanekom says most ANC MPs are deeply concerned about what the Gupta emails reveal.

“We read about more than R5 billion paid in commission on the locomotive sales, now that is a huge amount of money in one case. We read about money flowing to Dubai banks and flowing inside South Africa to politically connected people, and this is not small stuff. This is rather big stuff.

“Can you assure us you are not held back from acting because certain highly placed politicians could be implicated?”

Matakata replied: “We have not, Mr Hanekom, been instructed by anyone.”

Matakata said she was providing Police Minister Fikile Mbalula with updates on the investigations.

