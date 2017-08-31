Hawks 'hostage' Symington turns to court over Sars dismissal matter

Symington was the author of a document which led to fraud charges being withdrawn against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

PRETORIA - A senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) official who was allegedly held hostage by the Hawks last year has turned to the High Court for protection as a whistleblower and to stop what he says would be his unfair dismissal.

Vlok Symington made headlines last year when videos emerged of him being held against his will by several Hawks officers.

Symington was the author of a document which led to fraud charges being withdrawn against former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

He states in an affidavit that he has inadvertently been drawn into a conspiracy involving senior government officials and police officers to discredit Gordhan.

He made the statements in terms of the Protected Disclosures Act.

Symington goes into detail about the incident in October last year when he was held hostage by Hawks officers and Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s personal bodyguard.

He says his captors wanted documents they had inadvertently given him, which he believes exposed the plot to implicate Gordhan.

Symington says he lodged a formal complaint against Moyane’s body guard but has now found himself facing disciplinary action, which is why he has turned to the courts.

