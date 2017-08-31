Popular Topics
Harmony Gold to hold memorial service for dead Kusasalethu miners

The five miners were trapped underground during a rockfall on Friday morning.

Harmony's Kusasalethu mine. Picture: harmony.co.za
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Harmony Gold says it’s planning a memorial service on Monday for five of its miners who were killed in a seismic event at its Kusasalethu Mine.

The group were trapped underground during a rockfall on Friday morning.

Rescuers on Thursday pulled the last two bodies to the surface.

The mine has sent its condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and says a full investigation will be conducted.

Spokesperson Lauren Fourie says: “We are planning on having a memorial service on Monday morning to mourn the loss together with the family of the five trapped miners that unfortunately lost their lives after a tragic incident seismic event last week Friday.”

