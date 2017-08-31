CPUT students protest at Cape Town campus
A group of students were demonstrating against the presence of private security guards on campus and issues relating to insourcing.
CAPE TOWN - Earlier on Thursday a protest was underway at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)’s Cape Town campus.
A group of students was demonstrating against the presence of private security guards on campus and issues relating to insourcing.
It’s understood they were trying to disrupt lectures by forcing other students and lecturers out of class.
The university’s Lauren Kansley said: “At this stage, all campuses remain open and operational. Students who may have concerns about assessments are asked to contact their lecturers for clarity.”
Management said the campus won't be closed.
Tensions had been bubbling at CPUT for several days.
Meanwhile, students who were at campus during protest took to social media, posting videos of the demonstration.
On one post, students are seen running away and a shot is heard.
It’s not known yet as to whether anyone was injured after a shot was fired.
WATCH: Video posted on Twitter
Yhuuuuuuu CPUT students are out here striking for anything under the sun I'm so over it pic.twitter.com/sCRSUNDe6m— Lynn Taki (@lynn_taki) August 31, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Mkhwebane signs agreement with De Lille over Masiphumelele service delivery
-
Capitec Bank rattling SA's financial sector
-
Oudtshoorn Municipality welcomes ex-employee's 6-year jail term
-
EFF MPs intend to ‘put Zuma in his place’
-
Zuma receives Fees Commission report
-
[LISTEN] Zodwa Wabantu reportedly banned from Zimbabwe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.