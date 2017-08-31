Popular Topics
CPUT students protest at Cape Town campus

A group of students were demonstrating against the presence of private security guards on campus and issues relating to insourcing.

FILE: A group of students are demonstrating at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Cape Town campus. Picture: www.cput.ac.za.
FILE: A group of students are demonstrating at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Cape Town campus. Picture: www.cput.ac.za.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Earlier on Thursday a protest was underway at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)’s Cape Town campus.

A group of students was demonstrating against the presence of private security guards on campus and issues relating to insourcing.

It’s understood they were trying to disrupt lectures by forcing other students and lecturers out of class.

The university’s Lauren Kansley said: “At this stage, all campuses remain open and operational. Students who may have concerns about assessments are asked to contact their lecturers for clarity.”

Management said the campus won't be closed.

Tensions had been bubbling at CPUT for several days.

Meanwhile, students who were at campus during protest took to social media, posting videos of the demonstration.

On one post, students are seen running away and a shot is heard.

It’s not known yet as to whether anyone was injured after a shot was fired.

WATCH: Video posted on Twitter

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

