Cosatu announces mass strike against state capture

The federation has criticised the African National Congress in the wake of damning corruption allegations of its links with the Gupta family.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has announced a protected nationwide strike against state capture next month.

The labour federation says the strike will affect all sectors of the economy.

More to follow