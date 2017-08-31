Committee wants answers from Nzimande, Nsfas over R14m blunder
The committee says while it accepts the error was not made by Nsfas, the companies it uses to distribute funding should be thoroughly vetted.
JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on education says it will be writting to the Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) demanding answers after the multi-million rand student aid bungle at the Walter Sisulu University.
It emerged this week that a female student mistakenly received over R14 million in June from a company that distributes funding on behalf of Nsfas.
Intellimali has taken full responsibility for the error and says it will be taking legal action against the student for failing to report the transaction.
Instead, the young woman splurged over R800,000 on luxury goods.
The higher education and training committee says that while it accepts the error was not made by Nsfas, the companies it uses to distribute funding should be thoroughly vetted.
Chairwoman Connie September says: “We will write to the minister to ask for an explanation, as well as Nsfas. We will consider if we have the time to call them to the committee to come and explain to us.”
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Mkhwebane mediates Masiphumelele service delivery deal
-
Over 1,600 interested parties for CT water augmentation tenders
-
Zuma denies abusing office to enrich family members
-
Officials to determine if food poisoning tests needed for vetkoek deaths
-
Policeman kills wife, daughter, attempts suicide
-
Moleketi doesn't know what Hawks want from him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.