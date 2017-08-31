Committee wants answers from Nzimande, Nsfas over R14m blunder

The committee says while it accepts the error was not made by Nsfas, the companies it uses to distribute funding should be thoroughly vetted.

JOHANNESBURG - The portfolio committee on education says it will be writting to the Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) demanding answers after the multi-million rand student aid bungle at the Walter Sisulu University.

It emerged this week that a female student mistakenly received over R14 million in June from a company that distributes funding on behalf of Nsfas.

Intellimali has taken full responsibility for the error and says it will be taking legal action against the student for failing to report the transaction.

Instead, the young woman splurged over R800,000 on luxury goods.

The higher education and training committee says that while it accepts the error was not made by Nsfas, the companies it uses to distribute funding should be thoroughly vetted.

Chairwoman Connie September says: “We will write to the minister to ask for an explanation, as well as Nsfas. We will consider if we have the time to call them to the committee to come and explain to us.”

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)