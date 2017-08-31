Brown extends deadline for Eskom to explain Trillian relationship

The board was expected to submit a report on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has extended the deadline for Eskom to explain its relationship with Trillian until the end of Friday.

The board was expected to submit a report on Thursday.

Brown has requested documents relating to Eskom's business association with the Gupta linked consultancy firm after it emerged that the utility lied about the transactions when it said they were all above board.

Brown gave the Eskom board 48 hours to submit a report to her which was due at around midday on Thursday.

She has now given the board until the end of business on Friday, saying that she wants particular documents about the utility's business with Trillian.

The minister will also seek an urgent opinion on the report from a senior counsel advocate before deciding what, if any, action should be taken.

Eskom initially claimed that transactions between Trillian and consultancy firm were all above board but New York-based company Oliver Wyman had, in fact, red flagged these payments and recommended a legal review.

WATCH: Eskom explains why it paid Trillian R500m

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)