ANC stalwarts to hold their own consultative conference

They says the two-day conference will include engagements with civil society.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) veterans say they will have their own national consultative conference in October two months ahead of the party’s elective conference.

The stalwarts have previously written to the ANC leadership calling for the removal of President Jacob Zuma as well as a meeting to discuss what they call the crisis in the party.

The struggle stalwarts say while they weren’t granted their request to hold a consultative conference at the policy conference, they will host its own in the coming weeks.

Veteran Murphy Morobe says the two-day conference will include engagements with civil society.

“We have decided that the date is going to be 20 to 22 October.”

At the same time, Morobe says the conference will not be a quick fix.

“Unfortunately, if left unchecked, it is a path that is going to will lead the ANC to destruction. Hence, I think we see this as a process, it’s going to be one plant strike going and then everything is hunky dory.”

Reverend Frank Chikane says there have been engagements with the ANC treasurer and secretary-general regarding the conference.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)