6 arrested for robbery at CT Fidelity depot
Their getaway vehicle was spotted near Beaufort West following the heist on Wednesday night.
CAPE TOWN - Three couples have been arrested in connection with a Fidelity depot robbery in Blackheath in Cape Town.
Two guards were apparently caught on camera "colluding" with the robbers.
The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha said: "This follows theft of cash that allegedly occurred near a Fidelity depot in Blackheath on Wednesday evening. Initial arrests were made when the two guards from the previous shift were linked to the theft after members of the Hawks were called to the scene after the cash bags were not adding up."
