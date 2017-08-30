WSU student mistakenly given R14 million to face legal action

The mistake was revealed when a receipt and photos of the woman's spending spree went viral.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal action will be taken against a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who failed to disclose an erroneous deposit of R14 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) into her account.

Funding administrative company IntelliMali says instead of reporting the error, the young woman helped herself to the cash and managed to spend close to R1 million since June.

In a statement, the company says the student was supposed to receive R1,400.

IntelliMali also says it takes full administrative and financial responsibility for the bungle.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said: “It was raised by one of the students on Monday. We contacted Nsfas and then there was the whole media storm around her receiving the money. But we picked it up before.”

