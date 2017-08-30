Popular Topics
Woman accused of defrauding old age home to appear in court

The woman is accused of stealing money and manipulated financial records between 2007 to 2008 while working as an administration manager.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
56 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman suspected of embezzling funds from an old age home in Uniondale is expected to appear in court next month.

The woman is accused of stealing money and manipulating financial records between 2007 to 2008 while working as an administration manager.

The facility ended up losing more than R580,000.

The Hawks’ Lloyd Ramovha says: “A 35-year-old woman was arrested by the Serious Commercial Unit of the Hawks for allegedly defrauding an old age home of just over half a million rand.

"The suspect is expected to appear before the George Regional Court on 7 September to face charges related to theft.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

