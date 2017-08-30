Western Cape ANC welcomes drought relief cash
The Western Cape government has spent R11 million from its own coffers over the past five months on animal feed alone.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has welcomed a multimillion-rand cash injection for drought relief efforts in the province.
Much of the money will go toward helping drought-stricken farmers.
The Cape government has spent R11 million from its own coffers over the past five months on animal feed alone.
This means that the Western Cape government has already allocated R59 million to drought relief over this period.
Last week, it was reported that the City of Cape Town would receive a R20.8 million boost to its drought relief efforts from the National Disaster Management Centre.
Mayor Patricia de Lille said the municipality was extremely grateful for the contribution made to supplement water supplies.
The National Disaster Management Centre said the purpose of the cash injection was solely for the drilling of boreholes and the installation of pumps and pipelines.
De Lille declared Cape Town a local disaster area in March to introduce emergency procurement procedures.
Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
