SABC board candidate quizzed about past allegations of unethical conduct
Rufus Kharidzha resigned at the University of Venda in 2008 before his disciplinary hearing was concluded.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have quizzed one of the candidates vying for a position on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board about allegations of unethical conduct in his previous job.
Rufus Kharidzha resigned as head of Public Relations and Development at the University of Venda in 2008 before his disciplinary hearing was concluded.
He was in trouble with the university when it emerged his daughter benefitted from a bursary meant for poor students.
During an interview in Parliament on Wednesday, lawmakers asked Kharidzha to respond to allegations that R70,000 was channelled into his daughter’s account.
“The money that was allocated to my daughter was R32,000 and not R70,000.”
Khardizha did not specify what he was charged with.
“Now, when it comes to the charges brought against me, that matter was not part of the charges, something else came up.”
When Cope MP Willie Madisha flagged concern, Kharidzha responded.
“Integrity, as you point out, is not starting here. It does not mean when you’re guilty, you’re guilty for life.”
Kharidzha also served as an African National Congress councillor in the Vhembe District Municipality.
MPs had interviewed four candidates by lunchtime.
WATCH: SABC Board interview: Dzuguda Rufus Kharidzha
