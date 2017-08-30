No arrests in Kraaifontein double murder
Two men, believed to be related, were gunned down on Monday night in Kraaifontein.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have yet been made in connection with a double murder in Scottsville, Kraaifontein.
Two men believed to be related were gunned down on Monday night.
The motive for the killing is being investigated but it’s believed that the shooting is gang related.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “Both victims passed away at the scene due to injuries sustained. We’ve opened a double murder case for further investigation. The motive and the suspects are unknown at this stage. Circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting incident are under investigation.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
