MPs to seek legal advice on Muthambi for misleading Parliament

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications has been given a legal report recommending that Muthambi be investigated for possibly lying to MPs during an inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board last year.

Muthambi served as Communications Minister before she was appointed to the Public Service and Administration ministry during President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle in March.

Are MPs expected to go to a police station to open a case now that the report has landed on their desks? This is the question they were faced with during a meeting on Tuesday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) parliamentarian Mbuyiseni Ndlozi suggested that they take legal advice before doing anything.

“I’ve been to many police stations, laying many charges against people who owed public office. But I wouldn’t be quick if I want real justice for people who mislead Parliament, and there are many.”

After fielding suggestions from the committee, chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana agreed to ask Parliament's lawyers to guide them.

Muthambi told the SABC inquiry in December that she did not pressurize the broadcaster’s board to appoint Hlaudi Motsoeneng to his former position of chief operating officer.

But minutes of board meetings showed she wasn’t being truthful.

Two former chairpersons of the board, Ben Ngubane and Mbulaheni Maguvhe, as well as former company secretary Theresa Geldenhuys, may have all possibly misled Parliament in different ways, warranting further action.

