MPs slam govt's 'pathetic' efforts to combat illicit financial flows

Parliament’s committees on finance, trade and industry, police and mineral resources are putting the spotlight on what action is being taken to deal with the scourge.

CAPE TOWN - The government’s efforts to combat the illicit outflow of billions of rands have been labelled as “pathetic” with the spotlight on the Hawks’ ability to investigate and bring cases to prosecution.

Parliament’s committees on finance, trade and industry, police and mineral resources are putting the spotlight on what action is being taken to deal with the scourge.

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata, National Treasury, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), South African Revenue Service (Sars), the Financial Intelligence Centre and department officials are appearing before the joint committee meeting.

Matakata says they do have the capacity to investigate illicit financial flows but concedes efforts are fragmented while the unit has no in-house forensic skills.

MPs from all parties were not impressed with the Hawks’ report on what is being done.

The United Democratic Movement’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said: “Indeed, it seems like these different entities are working in silos, the right hand does not seem to know what the left hand is doing.”

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s James Lorimer says it’s estimated R20 billion could have been lost to the state through illicit financial outflows from illegal mining.

“So really the state effort against illegal mining is quite frankly pathetic.”

Matakata’s also told MPs they’re investigating a number of cases arising from the leaked Gupta emails but are not yet in a position to make any arrests.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)