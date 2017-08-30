MEC Nkosi-Malobane concerned about Vlakfontein taxi wars

Fifty bullet cartridges were found at the Lehae Taxi Rank after the Lawley and Ennerdale taxi associations clashed on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she is concerned about the ongoing violence between two taxi associations in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.

Fifty bullet cartridges were found at the Lehae Taxi Rank after the Lawley and Ennerdale taxi associations clashed on Tuesday, leaving one person dead and another critically wounded.

Nkosi-Malobane says the two-hour long shootout has made the community fearful of using public transport.

The MEC says she has decided to meet with the association bosses on Wednesday so the department can avert more bloodshed.

“We’re very much concerned that we still continue to see people dying in your routes, we still experience tensions between Lawley and Ennerdale taxi associations and obvious reasons are actually the disputes around routes.”