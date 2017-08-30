Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R900,000
A Hawston man was nabbed on Sunday after police found him in possession of 14 bags of abalone worth an estimated R900,000.
The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “An 8m rubber duck boat, with diving gear, was also found behind a light delivery vehicle. All exhibits, excluding the light delivery vehicle, were handed over to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.”
#sapsWC Hermanus: 28yr-old Arrested for possession of abalone worth R900K in Hawston on 27/08. #OpCombat MEhttps://t.co/KNODOJoPYr pic.twitter.com/R9XHFObLYH— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 29, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
