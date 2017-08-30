Man arrested for possession of abalone worth R900,000

A Hawston man was nabbed on Sunday after police found him in possession of 14 bags of abalone worth an estimated R900,000.

The suspect was nabbed on Sunday after police found him in possession of 14 bags of abalone worth an estimated R900,000.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “An 8m rubber duck boat, with diving gear, was also found behind a light delivery vehicle. All exhibits, excluding the light delivery vehicle, were handed over to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.”

