Maimane: EPWP captured by politically connected people
Mmusi Maimane says the DA is planning on cutting out the corruption in the Expanded Public Works Programme so that it benefits the poor again.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane claims that the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) is captured by a few politically connected people and this makes it difficult to continue rolling them out.
The EPWP was introduced by the African National Congress (ANC) in 2003 as a temporary measure to create jobs for the poor.
Maimane says the opposition party is planning on cutting out the corruption in the programmes so that it benefits the poor again.
Maimane says that the Public Works programmes are currently falling short of their mandate of shielding citizens from poverty and giving young people skills.
“The challenge has been that it has been captured by few politically connected people who want to issue Expanded Public Works Programme to their friends. We want to cut out that.”
Maimane says when revamped, EPWP's will create 23,000 work opportunities for people in Tshwane.
The DA leader has introduced infrastructure development and a zero tolerance to corruption as some of the principles needed to revitalize the economy.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
