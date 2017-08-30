Maimane: EPWP captured by politically connected people

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
Go

Maimane: EPWP captured by politically connected people

Mmusi Maimane says the DA is planning on cutting out the corruption in the Expanded Public Works Programme so that it benefits the poor again.

FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane claims that the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) is captured by a few politically connected people and this makes it difficult to continue rolling them out.

The EPWP was introduced by the African National Congress (ANC) in 2003 as a temporary measure to create jobs for the poor.

Maimane says the opposition party is planning on cutting out the corruption in the programmes so that it benefits the poor again.

Maimane says that the Public Works programmes are currently falling short of their mandate of shielding citizens from poverty and giving young people skills.

“The challenge has been that it has been captured by few politically connected people who want to issue Expanded Public Works Programme to their friends. We want to cut out that.”

Maimane says when revamped, EPWP's will create 23,000 work opportunities for people in Tshwane.

The DA leader has introduced infrastructure development and a zero tolerance to corruption as some of the principles needed to revitalize the economy.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA