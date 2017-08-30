[LISTEN] Is it legal for FNB to spy on employee communication?

Radio 702 | Social Media Law Expert Emma Sadlier says in the digital age, there has been a blurring of lines between the personal and the professional.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Media Law Expert Emma Sadlier says while a lot of people have disclaimers to say their social media posts are in their personal capacity, she doesn’t believe there really is any personal capacity.

Sadlier says often, personal views expressed on social media are linked to one’s employer.

In the case of the FNB employees that were fired because of emails, Sadlier says companies can spy on your emails, provided there is prior communication that the company will be watching your communication.

She says the right to freedom of expression can be contractually limited.

Sadlier says employees must exhaust all avenues within the company if they are unhappy, adding that posting about one's unhappiness with their employer online puts the company into disrepute.

