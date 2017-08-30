Hawks refute Duduzane Zuma’s claim of exoneration in state capture probe

In the letter, Zuma claims that Gordhan insists on saying the Gupta family and himself are corrupt while the Hawks investigation has exonerated them.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say that they are amazed by some of the contents of an open letter written by Duduzane Zuma to former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The letter which was released over the weekend and claims that the Hawks had found Zuma and the Gupta family innocent of any wrongdoing.

However, the Hawks deny this, saying that their investigation into state capture in which the controversial family is implicated is ongoing.

In the letter, Zuma claims that Gordhan insists on saying that the Gupta family and himself are corrupt while the Hawks' investigation has exonerated them.

But the Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says there has been no pronouncement on the investigation.

"We were very much amazed by the content of the letter itself. As you would know, we’re an investigative unit. Any division that pertains to any investigation, they are left with the NPA."

He says they see no value in contacting Zuma to clear the matter as they fear the letter may have been sent out to fulfil a purpose unknown to them.

"I don’t think it’s something that is necessary because we know that generally, people will use different strategies to be able to get information as to what is going on."

Gordhan has referred the letter to his lawyers for possible legal action.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)