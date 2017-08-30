Gauteng MEC advises family to pursue charges after baby scalded
The eight-month-old girl suffered serious burns to her stomach, legs and hands when a kettle fell on top of her two weeks ago.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza has advised the family of a toddler who was burnt by boiling water at a crèche to pursue civil and criminal charges against the establishment.
Mayathula-Khoza went to visit the child and her family in Pretoria on Tuesday and says the government will continue to assist them.
“We then advised them to open a criminal case as well because this is a case of negligence, if not abuse. So we’ll help them to meet with the South African Police to report this and the civil case is ready for them to get redress.”
