Former Oudtshoorn Municipality employee gets 6 years for fraud

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
Go

Former Oudtshoorn Municipality employee gets 6 years for fraud

Thandile Salman defrauded the municipality out of more than R400,000.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A former Oudtshoorn municipal employee has been sentenced to an effective six years behind bars on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Thandile Salman was sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was handed a nine-year prison sentence of which three years is suspended for five years.

Salman defrauded the municipality out of more than R400,000.

The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha said: “The accused was arrested by the Hawks in 2012 following investigations into his unlawful activities which resulted in the municipality losing just over R400,000 between 2008 and 2010.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA