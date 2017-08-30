Former Oudtshoorn Municipality employee gets 6 years for fraud

-
Man killed, 3 injured in crash near GrabouwLocal
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah claps back at Melania Trump's criticsWorld
-
2 City Power contractors get bail in R14m fraud caseLocal
-
Former Oudtshoorn Municipality employee gets 6 years for fraudLocal
-
Dept to take legal action against Sharpeville crèche after child (2) diesLocal
-
Hawks confirms probe into use of state funds to pay Gupta family weddingLocal
Popular Topics
-
2 City Power contractors get bail in R14m fraud caseLocal
-
Former Oudtshoorn Municipality employee gets 6 years for fraudLocal
-
Dept to take legal action against Sharpeville crèche after child (2) diesLocal
-
Hawks confirms probe into use of state funds to pay Gupta family weddingLocal
-
Ipid head McBride charged with assault, granted bailLocal
-
SABC board interviews: Leanne Govindsamy takes the hot seatLocal
Popular Topics
-
Bayern's Hoeness issues warning over big transfer feesSport
-
Etzebeth relishing Bok captaincy as he comes out of his shellSport
-
Bangladesh take historic first win over AustraliaSport
-
Nadal takes first step towards Federer US Open showdownSport
-
Shai proud to breathe fresh Hope into Windies cricketSport
-
Arsenal turn down Man City bid for SanchezSport
Popular Topics
-
How active is your country? Smartphone data reveals the answerLifestyle
-
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West have 'moved on' from Taylor Swift feudLifestyle
-
Johnny Depp to auction off a fifth propertyLifestyle
-
Study challenges conventional wisdom on fats, fruits & vegetablesLifestyle
-
Stars, virtual reality and migrants to dominate Venice film festLifestyle
-
Kardashians pledge $500,000 as celebs rally for Harvey storm reliefWorld
-
Taylor Swift's new music video makes biggest YouTube debut everLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Tuesday 29 August 2017Local
-
Cops looking for key suspect to solidify Dumi Masilela murder caseLocal
-
Ipid head McBride charged with assault, granted bailLocal
-
MPs slam govt's 'pathetic' efforts to combat illicit financial flowsLocal
-
[ANALYSIS] Our politics, the ANC, and the long, hard slog against corruptionOpinion
-
Hawks refute Duduzane Zuma’s claim of exoneration in state capture probeLocal
-
Maimane: EPWP captured by politically connected peopleLocal
-
Dlamini-Zuma reveals priorities for SA presidential bidLocal
Popular Topics
-
[ANALYSIS] Our politics, the ANC, and the long, hard slog against corruptionOpinion
-
[OPINION] Putin's weird war gets ever riskierWorld
-
[OPINION] SA’s first online rhino horn auction ends in risky impasseOpinion
-
[OPINION] Women in power are complicit in SA’s gender-based violenceOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Black ownership on SA’s stock exchange – what we knowBusiness
-
[OPINION] As global hostilities rise, Trump is no helpWorld
Popular Topics
The Gathering
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumLocal
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
Brown: Govt considering merging SAA, SA Express & MangoLocal
-
CT's Ratanga Junction to be shut down, land redevelopedLocal
-
SA Express won't be privatised - BrownLocal
-
[LISTEN] How to make more money in tough economic timesLocal
-
Brown: I didn't know Eskom was lying about TrillianLocal
-
Sibanye swings to first-half loss, hit by lawsuit provision, impairmentsLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
Former Oudtshoorn Municipality employee gets 6 years for fraud
Thandile Salman defrauded the municipality out of more than R400,000.
CAPE TOWN - A former Oudtshoorn municipal employee has been sentenced to an effective six years behind bars on charges of fraud and money laundering.
Thandile Salman was sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old was handed a nine-year prison sentence of which three years is suspended for five years.
Salman defrauded the municipality out of more than R400,000.
The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha said: “The accused was arrested by the Hawks in 2012 following investigations into his unlawful activities which resulted in the municipality losing just over R400,000 between 2008 and 2010.”
Timeline
-
MEC Schäfer accused of engaging with Oudtshoorn eviction case haphazardly28 days ago
-
Rights group to continue fight in Oudtshoorn eviction case28 days ago
-
Oudtshoorn Municipality reiterates water ‘safe for consumption’130 days ago
-
ANC welcomes conviction, sentencing of former Oudtshoorn mayor145 days ago
More in Local
-
Man killed, 3 injured in crash near Grabouw9 minutes ago
-
2 City Power contractors get bail in R14m fraud case28 minutes ago
-
Dept to take legal action against Sharpeville crèche after child (2) dies50 minutes ago
-
Hawks confirms probe into use of state funds to pay Gupta family weddingone hour ago
-
Ipid head McBride charged with assault, granted bailone hour ago
-
SABC board interviews: Leanne Govindsamy takes the hot seatone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.