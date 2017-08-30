Former Oudtshoorn Municipality employee gets 6 years for fraud

Thandile Salman defrauded the municipality out of more than R400,000.

CAPE TOWN - A former Oudtshoorn municipal employee has been sentenced to an effective six years behind bars on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Thandile Salman was sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old was handed a nine-year prison sentence of which three years is suspended for five years.

Salman defrauded the municipality out of more than R400,000.

The Hawks' Lloyd Ramovha said: “The accused was arrested by the Hawks in 2012 following investigations into his unlawful activities which resulted in the municipality losing just over R400,000 between 2008 and 2010.”