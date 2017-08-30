Eskom to pursue charges over Trillian, McKinsey payments

Eskom's board met on Tuesday to discuss its plan of action to deal with those who lied about the payments to the Gupta-linked companies.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom’s board says charges will be pursued once it’s established who was responsible for irregular payments to Gupta linked company Trillian and consultancy firm McKinsey.

The board met on Tuesday to discuss its plan of action to deal with those who lied about the payments.

Initially, the utility claimed that payments of R1.6 billion were above board but this turned out to be a lie.

Eskom has until Thursday to explain to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown its business relationship with Trillian.

In June, Brown requested Eskom’s board to clarify issues about its relationship with Trillian.

Following further revelations of impropriety this week, Brown instructed the board to table a report by Thursday.

The utility claimed that the Oliver Wyman firm found that payments to Trillian and McKinney were all above board but now say this wasn’t the case.

Eskom has been defending its actions and those of suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh for some time, trying to distance itself from any links to the Gupta family.

But now, as evidence mounts, the utility will have to come clean about why money was paid to companies linked to the family and for what purpose.