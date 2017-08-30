Popular Topics
CT's Ratanga Junction to be shut down, land redeveloped

Ratanga Junction, Cape Town’s amusement park in Century City, will close its doors on 1 May 2018, according to a report.

One of the daring rides known as The Cobra at Ratanga Junction, Cape Town. Picture: Facebook.com.
One of the daring rides known as The Cobra at Ratanga Junction, Cape Town. Picture: Facebook.com.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Ratanga Junction, Cape Town’s amusement park in Century City, will close its doors on 1 May 2018, according to a report.

According to a statement released by Rabie Property Group, the theme park is to be redeveloped into a vibrant new mixed-use development.

Rabie director John Chapman said the closure of Ratanga and the redevelopment of the land had been in the offing for a long time.

“When Rabie bought into Century City in 2004 acquiring the undeveloped land and associated rights, Ratanga was part of the package. Since then we are on record as saying the theme park would be redeveloped in due course and that time has now arrived.”

Chapman said negotiations were under way to relocate some of the smaller rides elsewhere in Cape Town.

In the meantime, it is business as usual for both the function and ride businesses.

The theme park, which opened in December 1998, has been a special place for Cape Town families, especially over the school holidays.

As a thank you to the public, Ratanga posted on its Facebook page that it will be offering special ticket prices for its next operating season from 29 September to 8 October.

