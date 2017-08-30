Calls for national strategy to fight abuse, violence against women

Minister Responsible for Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu says it’s no secret that the abuse of women is a societal problem and says it requires a concerted effort.

JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for a national strategy to fight violence against women in South Africa.

Minister Responsible for Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu has launched a new report by the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation along with Oxfam in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The study has found that while government has invested a number of resources to stop the abuse of women, it remains a prevalent crime.

The research by the two organisations seeks to explore why violence against women persists in South Africa and what needs to be done to address it.

“What do we do when the neighbour attacks the wife? We keep quiet. We close the windows. We turn TV much louder.”

Shabangu says there have been some noticeable strides in this uphill battle.

“The UN called SA a laboratory where experiments are being done when it comes to governance and running a country.”

Those gathered echoed that a multi-faceted approach is needed urgently to stop violence against the vulnerable.

#endoftheworld [WATCH] Susan Shabangu officially launch research by @_CSVR together with @OxfamSA on violence against women. TK pic.twitter.com/v2Kh938Ykx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 30, 2017