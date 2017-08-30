Boy (6) drowns on school excursion at closed mine near Ballito

Paramedics from IPSS say eight children were visiting the lucky gold mine and animal farm when the tragedy happened.

JOHANNESBURG - A six-year-old Durban boy has died during a school excursion at a closed mine.

The boy drowned after he fell off a raft and drowned in Shakaskraal, near Ballito on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Paul Herbst said: “He returned at the point where he last saw the learner and started looking for him with a bystander. The victim was found and brought towards the dam site where CPR was started. On arrival of the of IPSS paramedics, advanced life prevention was initiated. Unfortunately, a few minutes later the child was declared dead.”