Bayern's Hoeness issues warning over big transfer fees
The world transfer record was shattered this month when Brazil’s Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG in a deal worth €222 million, more than double the previous highest price paid for a player.
BERLIN - The huge increase in soccer transfer fees is both dangerous for the game and risks alienating fans, Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said on Wednesday.
The world transfer record was shattered this month when Brazil’s Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris St Germain in a deal worth €222 million (£205.35 million pounds), more than double the previous highest price paid for a player.
The staggering spending did not stop there, however, and Ousmane Dembele then joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund last week, with the Frenchman’s move costing up to €150 million, including bonuses, the second highest deal in soccer history.
Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe has also be linked in the media with a move from Monaco to PSG in a deal that has been reported as worth €180 million.
“In my opinion, there is no player in the world worth €100 million,” Hoeness told SportBild magazine.
“I do not want to buy a player for €100 million even if I had the money. That would be too much of a waste of money,” said Hoeness, who reclaimed the Bayern presidency last year after serving a prison term for tax evasion.
The Bavarians, five-time European champions, are among the richest soccer clubs in the world with an annual turnover of more than half a billion euros and a fixed deposit account bulging with almost €200 million.
“We have reached a point where we have to be damned careful. Because there is a point where maybe the fan has had enough,” he added.
“In all honesty, it is time to go back to proportionality. For a long time there was fear of agents, of players etc. Now we have to say ’enough is enough’.”
Bayern broke their own club transfer record this summer when they signed 23-year-old Frenchman Corentin Tolisso for €41.5 million.
The club’s CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also criticised inflated transfer fees, saying he would prefer a stadium to signing Neymar for the amount PSG paid for him.
More in Sport
-
Gibson confirmed as new Proteas head coach
-
Etzebeth relishing Bok captaincy as he comes out of his shell
-
Bangladesh take historic first win over Australia
-
Nadal takes first step towards Federer US Open showdown
-
Shai proud to breathe fresh Hope into Windies cricket
-
Arsenal turn down Man City bid for Sanchez
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.