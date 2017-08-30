Popular Topics
Arsenal turn down Man City bid for Sanchez

English newspapers had linked Sanchez with a move to Pep Guardiola’s side in exchange for England forward Raheem Sterling.

FILE: Arsenal’s striker Alexis Sanchez walks past manager Arsene Wenger after being substituted in a match. Picture: AFP
FILE: Arsenal’s striker Alexis Sanchez walks past manager Arsene Wenger after being substituted in a match. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON – Arsenal have turned down a notional offer of 50 million pounds for Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez from Premier League rivals Manchester City, the London club said on Tuesday.

English newspapers had linked Sanchez with a move to Pep Guardiola’s side in exchange for England forward Raheem Sterling.

“No formal bid but fair to say that figure was turned down. No player involved,” an Arsenal spokesperson said.

There could be an exodus of players from the Emirates before Thursday’s transfer deadline with British media reporting that an agreement for Chelsea to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was close.

But Arsenal said a deal for the 24-year-old England midfielder was not agreed.

“Nothing has moved on with him yet,” the spokesperson said.

