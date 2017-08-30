Popular Topics
2 City Power contractors get bail in R14m fraud case

It’s alleged the engineering employees submitted a fake bank guarantee to the council which totalled just over R14 million.

The two alleged the engineering employees appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. Picture: SAPS.
The two alleged the engineering employees appeared in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. Picture: SAPS.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two workers contracted to carry out work for City Power have been released on R20,000 bail each after appearing in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court.

The pair is facing fraud and corruption charges.

They were arrested on Tuesday following an investigation by the City of Johannesburg's anti-corruption unit.

It’s alleged the engineering employees submitted a fake bank guarantee to the council which totalled just over R14 million.

The City of Johannesburg’s Karabo Tledima said: “This is yet another example of the previous administration’s failure to actually curb corruption and actually properly manage the city’s finances.”

Timeline

