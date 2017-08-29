Working on Fire team deployed to Mpumalanga

Eskom board to meet today on Trillian debacle
This week fire crews battled at least 27 blazes throughout the province.
CAPE TOWN – At least 100 members of Working on Fire's Western Cape team have been deployed to Mpumalanga to assist with fire suppression and mop-up operations.
Areas of concern for the rest of this week include Ermelo, Warburton, Mayflower and Piet Retief.
Working on Fire spokesperson Lauren Howard says, “Following the influx of fires over the past week, close to 100 firefighters, four fire trucks and two regional trucks from the Western Cape have been deployed to Mpumalanga.”
