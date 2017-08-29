Woman arrested for embezzling over R500,000 from old-age home

The fraudster is expected to appear in the George Regional Court next month for charges related to theft.

CAPE TOWN - An old-age home worker has been arrested for stealing over half a million rand from the facility in Uniondale.

The 35-year-old woman allegedly embezzled money from the local old-age home where she worked as an administration manager in 2007.

She was arrested by the Hawks last Thursday.

The Hawks' Llody Ramovha said: “It is alleged during the period 2007 and 2008 the suspect, who worked as an administration manager at a local old-age home in Uniondale, stole funds and manipulated financial records, resulting in the home losing more than R500,000."