Woman arrested for embezzling over R500,000 from old-age home

The fraudster is expected to appear in the George Regional Court next month for charges related to theft.

Picture: Supplied
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An old-age home worker has been arrested for stealing over half a million rand from the facility in Uniondale.

The 35-year-old woman allegedly embezzled money from the local old-age home where she worked as an administration manager in 2007.

She was arrested by the Hawks last Thursday.

The fraudster is expected to appear in the George Regional Court next month for charges related to theft.

The Hawks' Llody Ramovha said: “It is alleged during the period 2007 and 2008 the suspect, who worked as an administration manager at a local old-age home in Uniondale, stole funds and manipulated financial records, resulting in the home losing more than R500,000."

