Walter Sisulu University student stabbed to death for refusing to buy booze

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Walter Sisulu University student stabbed to death for refusing to buy booze

The student was stabbed by his roommate after he refused to buy extra alcohol with money he had received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Students who witnessed the incident say a student got angry and then stabbed his roomate when he refused to buy alcohol. Picture: Picture: Freeimages.com
Students who witnessed the incident say a student got angry and then stabbed his roomate when he refused to buy alcohol. Picture: Picture: Freeimages.com
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Walter Sisulu University says it is saddened by the death of one of their students who was fatally stabbed by his roommate.

The 22-year-old final-year electrical engineering student was stabbed by his roommate on Sunday afternoon after he refused to buy extra alcohol with money he had received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

The university says other students who witnessed the incident say his roommate got angry and then stabbed him.

The university's Yonelwa Tukwayo said: “The family’s hopes were pinned on him because he was the only one who had gone to a university.”

Police say the student has been arrested and is in police custody.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA