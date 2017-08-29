Walter Sisulu University student stabbed to death for refusing to buy booze
The student was stabbed by his roommate after he refused to buy extra alcohol with money he had received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
CAPE TOWN – The Walter Sisulu University says it is saddened by the death of one of their students who was fatally stabbed by his roommate.
The 22-year-old final-year electrical engineering student was stabbed by his roommate on Sunday afternoon after he refused to buy extra alcohol with money he had received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
The university says other students who witnessed the incident say his roommate got angry and then stabbed him.
The university's Yonelwa Tukwayo said: “The family’s hopes were pinned on him because he was the only one who had gone to a university.”
Police say the student has been arrested and is in police custody.
Comments
