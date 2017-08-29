Unstable conditions hamper rescue efforts at Kusasalethu Mine

A seismic event at the mine led to a rockfall on Friday, trapping five men in the process of which two are still trapped.

JOHANNESBURG - Hopes to rescue the two mine workers trapped underground at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu Mine by Tuesday night have been dashed by unstable conditions.

The mine announced earlier on Tuesday that rescue teams were confident of a positive outcome by the evening.

The bodies of three of those men have since been recovered.

Harmony Gold’s Marian van der Walt says despite making considerable progress, rescuers have had to slow down and work with caution given the current risks.

“They are certainly getting closer to the two miners but it’s difficult to get to them and still ensure the safety of the rescue team.”

The parliamentary committee on mineral resources visited the mine to meet with its management.

Van der Walt says the meeting discussed alternative rescue strategies.

“Everyone certainly agreed that the rescue efforts are good and they looked at all sorts of alternatives on how to get to the trapped miners.”

She adds the last time the rescue teams had contact with the trapped mineworkers was on Friday.